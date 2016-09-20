Govt probing alleged Duterte overthrow plot

The government has started investigations on an alleged plot to overthrow President Rodrigo R. Duterte, warning those involved to “think twice” or else risk facing rebellion charges.



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – President Rodrigo R. Duterte(mb.com.ph)

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said they have the names of those involved in the ouster plot but declined to reveal them pending the investigation.

“We take any destabilization move seriously whether it’s rumor or it’s A-1 information. It’s against the law. It’s inciting to rebellion. And this has happened in the past,” Andanar said in a Palace press conference.

“Whatever they’re planning, just think twice. It’s not lawful to bring down a government and rest assured we’ll protect the President,” he added. Andanar earlier revealed that some Filipino-Americans are hatching a plot of overthrow the President by January 2017. The Palace official said he obtained the information from a Cabinet member who was recently visiting New York, United States.

Andanar, speaking to reporters in the Palace, said the names of those involved in the ouster plot came from “credible sources in the United States.”

The names of the alleged plotters are being verified by authorities, he added.