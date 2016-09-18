Gov’t targets more revenues from professionals

The Duterte administration is now training its sights on self-employed and professionals who have been perceived not paying the right taxes to the government following a worsening decline in their share in the country’s overall tax collection, the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

In a statement, Finance Spokesperson Paola A. Alvarez said that self-employed and professionals’ share in the government’s annual collection of personal income taxes has declined from 34 percent in the 1980s to only 14 percent today.

MB file photo

The unexplained drop was seen despite the higher taxes for self-employed and professionals than wage earners, or individuals employed by the private entities and the government, the spokesperson said.

The finance department also noted that while 40 percent of all income filed with the Bureau of Internal Revenues (BIR) comes from self-employed and professionals, their actual tax payment is way below that of wage earners.

“We have high tax rates for self-employed and professionals, yet we have a very narrow base among them,” Alvarez said, noting that wage earners continue to carry the bulk of the tax burden as they produce 80 percent of government’s revenues from income taxes.

This unfair situation necessitates the much-delayed reform in the tax system, particularly the lifting of existing bank secrecy laws, Alvarez said.

“The BIR cannot fully audit them [self-employed and professionals] because of existing bank secrecy laws,” said the finance spokesperson, who is also the daughter of House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez.

BIR data showed that in the 1980s, the share of wage earners in income tax collections was only 66 percent and 34 percent from self-employed and professionals, but the contributions of the latter began to decline in the 1990s, when they accounted for only 20 percent of income taxes.

The share of self-employed and professionals worsened further to only 14 percent beginning in the year 2000 up to the present.

“In relaxing bank secrecy laws, we want to cover all types of accounts, whether they pertain to deposits or investments, or to peso and dollar accounts,” Alvarez said.

“We also want to include the crime of tax evasion as a predicate crime to money laundering, so we can catch the big tax evaders and haul them to court,” she added.

Should Congress agree to relax the bank secrecy laws, Alvarez said the finance department is amenable to a final tax amnesty that will be absolute to clear tax dockets.

The Duterte administration is also proposing to lower personal income tax rates for low- and middle-income earning individuals, but at the same time, eyeing to imposed higher taxes for persons earning more than P5 million annually.

Based on the initial DOF proposal, individuals earning up to P250,000 a year will pay only R2,500 in income tax to the government, and an additional 20 percent levy will be collected in any amount in excess of P250,000 but not more than P400,000.

If an individual is earning P400,000 annually, he needs to pay P32,500 to the government, and any amount in excess of P400,000 but not more than P800,000 will be slapped an additional 25 percent tax.

Persons with annual income of R800,000 will pay P132,500 to the BIR, but an additional 30 percent will be imposed on the amount in excess of R800,000 but not more than P2 million.

Taxpayers earning P2 million a year will entail P492,500 in income tax plus 32 percent of the amount in excess of P2 million but not more than P5 million.

Lastly, individuals with yearly gross income of P5 million will have to pay P1,452,500, and an addition 35 percent tax will be collected from any amount in excess of P5 million and above.

The finance department is set to submit its first tax reform bill before the end of this month.