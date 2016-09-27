Govt task force targets smoke-belching vehicles in QC and Paranaque

The National Anti-Environmental Crime Task Force (NAECTF) conducted on Tuesday, September 27 anti-smoke belching operations along Macapagal Boulevard, Parañaque.

National Anti-Environmental Crime Task Force spotters pull over a passenger jeepney for an emission test during its Anti-Smoke Belching Operation at the corner of Commonwealth and University avenues Thursday. The Task Force, an inter-agency group consisting of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Land Transportation Office (LTO), aims to take out polluting vehicles from the Metro’s streets by pulling over a vehicle producing black smoke and placing an opacity smoke meter in its exhaust pipe. (Federico Cruz/Manila Bulletin)

Results were not impressive. Out of the 25 vehicles tested, only six passed and 19 failed.

NAECTF also conducted a test last week in Commonwealth, Quezon City where 43 vehicles underwent the smoke-belching test. Out of the 43, only nine passed and 34 failed. Most of the vehicles that failed the test were jeepneys.

This has prompted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to advise owners and jeepney operators to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained.

According to DENR enforcing officer Peter Mutuc, drivers and operators must regularly change engine oil and calibrate engines properly to avoid smoke belching.

The task force is led DENR, together with Philippine National Police, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Land Transportation Office, and other enforcement agencies.