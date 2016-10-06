Gov’t to fast-track construction of rehab centers



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte wants the momentum of the war against illegal drugs to be sustained in the years ahead.

“The momentum has to be there and it will be there for six years until the last pusher is taken out of this place,” he said in his speech at the 3rd Sulong Pilipinas convention attended by local government leaders.

Now that the anti-drug campaign is on its second phase, the government, through its various agencies, is collaborating with all concerned sectors to put an end to this pervasive menace.

Rehabilitation centers are in the works nationwide to accommodate the huge number of drug users surrendering for treatment.

The construction of a mega drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center (DATRC) in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija is in full-swing, with almost 50 percent completion. This first major rehab facility under construction was designed to accommodate 2,500 in-patients, and expected to be finished by the end of October 2016.

The Department of Health (DOH) Regional Office has accelerated its recruitment of health workers and professionals who will operate the said facility once it becomes operational in the first week of November.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), in partnership with local officials and private donors, will select one province per region that will accommodate rehabilitation centers.