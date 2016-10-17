Grace Lee balances life as entrepreneur, newscaster

People see TV host Grace Lee delivering the news and stories every morning on TV5’s “Aksyon Sa Umaga.” Not many know, however, that outside her newscasting chores, she is busy with various businesses.

Grace recently opened Korean restaurant Kko Kko, which offers Korean friend chicken, Korean street food and Dosirak (Korean lunchbox). This is the newest addition to her line of concept restaurants, which also includes Buta Wagyu and Atelier Vivanda.

“I’ve always wanted not just to share Korean food but also Korean culture through food with Filipino people,” Grace said in an interview. “This is a natural business venture for me. We try to give full culinary experience.”

About Dosirak, she said, “’Yung mga students noong generation ng parents ko, by the time they eat their lunch, naalog na siya sa loob ng bags nila, so mixed na silang lahat. That’s Dosirak. Right now, Dosirak culture is making a comeback in Korea. What people do is they intentionally shake their meal to replicate the experience our parents had before.”

Being in the restaurant business for three years now, Grace already knows her strength and weaknesses. She also now has an eye spotting market trends.

“The competition is very stiff but I enjoy what I do and I think that’s the most important part. The most fulfilling part for me in the restaurant business is that I am able to conceptualize something and share it with people. The satisfaction you get is difficult to compare,” she said.

Grace may have a full schedule but she is able to keep a good balance.

“My time is allotted with specific number of hours a day and that’s dedicated to my front of the camera work. You have to sacrifice lang fun times and hanging out with friends or doing things that I might want to be able to dedicate more time with work,” Grace said.

She finds the restaurant business “difficult” so she really makes time for it.

“It is a full-time job. You have to know the ins and outs of the business, from the tiles to the floors, ceilings. So, this is a meticulous business that requires a lot of your time,” she shared.

Fortunately, being in media helps in that she gets to promote her restos to followers and celebrity friends.

“It comes hand in hand. I also love feeding my co-workers. I think it always works best if you’re passionate with what you do. I love the work that I do in front of camera as much as the work behind the camera, which is my restaurant business,” she said.

Love life

She isn’t dating anyone at the moment but it’s no problem for Grace.

“I don’t want this year. I think this year I just want to concentrate on my work. There are lots of things happening. I’m keeping myself busy. So, I think it’s a good breather to not commit yourself into a relationship also because there are lots of work, as well,” she said.

Being in the Philippines for many years now, Grace shared she doesn’t mind where a guy is from.

“My parents are very open-minded. We’ve lived in the Philippines for so long na hindi na uso sa pamilya namin ’yung racial bias.”

While Grace is not particular with a guy’s racial background, she prefers someone not from media and politics.

“I think the best for me is to date somebody not from my industry and also not politics. Lahat naman ng babae isa lang ang gusto – a guy who makes you happy, who loves you. I want my private life to be simple.”