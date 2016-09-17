Green groups join global movement vs. plastic pollution

Environmental groups from the Philippines have thrown their warm support behind a newly-launched movement that seeks to stem the tide of plastic pollution across the globe.

The EcoWaste Coalition, Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, Greenpeace, Health Care Without Harm-Asia, Mother Earth Foundation and Oceana Philippines expressed support for the Break Free from Plastic (#breakfreefromplastic) movement coinciding with its launch on Thursday, Sept. 15.



(mb.com.ph) (Counterclockwise) EcoWaste Coalition, Health Care Without Harm-Asia, Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, Oceana Philippines, Mother Earth Foundation, and Greenpeace(mb.com.ph)

The above groups participated in the multi-country process, including a global meeting held in Tagaytay City last July, which led to the formation of the movement.

“We believe in a world where the land, sky, oceans, and water are home to an abundance of life, not an abundance of plastic, and where the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat is free of toxic by‐products of plastic pollution,” the movement’s vision statement says.

According to Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator of the EcoWaste Coalition, “the birth of this movement mirrors the increasing global concern against worsening plastic pollution and the urgency to stem the tide to prevent our Mother Earth from further drowning in plastics.”

“We contribute to this global movement by pushing for prohibitions on single-use plastic bags, plastic microbeads in personal care and cosmetic products and on toxic chemicals such as cadmium, lead, hexavalent chromium and mercury in packaging, and by promoting socially just and eco-friendly waste solutions sans dumping and burning,” she added.

Environmental activist Von Hernandez of Greenpeace pointed out: “Our continued dependence on single-use plastics and disposables is bringing us to the brink of a global crisis that now threatens the health of our oceans and our collective well-being. It is time we end this destructive cycle and break free from the scourge of plastics pollution.”

“The high volume of plastic trash is being used by incinerator proponents to justify burn disposal technologies such as ‘waste-to-energy.’ We can fight off incinerators by depriving them of plastics and other feedstock to burn and pursuing ecological solutions,” stated Anne Larracas of GAIA Asia-Pacific.