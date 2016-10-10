Grew up playing patintero? This one’s for you

Pinoy movie heavily inspired by Japanese anime, comic books and sports movies

THE CAST of ‘Patintero: Ang Alamat Ni Meng Patalo’

Touted by critics as one of the best films produced in the past year, “Patintero” gives the older generation a throwback experience, and introduces the current one to an outdoor game that’s uniquely Pinoy and arguably more exciting than PokemonGo.

“The underlying theme was to introduce to the younger generation ang sining at kultura dahil medyo nakakalimutan na po. Para i-bridge ’yung gap, ’yung treatment is medyo anime para maka-cross siya ng generations,” first-time director Mikh Vergara, 33, said in an interview. He was young enough to play video games growing up and old enough to enjoy outdoor games like patintero.

“We didn’t change the story. It’s the same narrative people loved from the QCinema version,” Mikh shared, referring to the QCinema International Film Festival where it was shown first. The movie was one of the most talked about movie in the film fest, and the most awarded as well — including Audience Choice and Gender Sensitivity.

Heavily inspired by the director’s love for Japanese anime, comic books, and sports movies, the film gets a more enhanced version for its theatrical run, promising to be bigger, better and more exciting: “What we found out is that kids responded really well to the movie. So what we did is to make it more palatable to them by adding more action scenes and anime-inspired graphics.”

The filmmaker grew up watching Asian films like “Shaolin Soccer” and “Ping Pong,” as well as Pinoy movies with kid character such as “Magic Temple” (1996) and “Batang X” (1995) — which inspired him to do the movie.

“I really looked for the right children for the job. It took us over four months to find the right mix, with over 100 kids auditioning per day,” he said.

Rife with coming-of-age themes of friendship, teamwork, and sportsmanship, the film also carries a strong anti-bullying message: “Meng (the lead character) wants to prove the bullies wrong. She would then assemble a team of fellow patalos (losers) to stage a comeback.”

“At the end of the day, our goal is to create an entertaining film. But we’re (also) hoping that through this movie, we can start a movement for kids to go out and play. If not, then at least we hope to create awareness that we, (their parents and older siblings), once played these games,” he noted.

Produced by TBA (Tuko Films, Buchi Boy Entertainment, Artikulo Uno Productions), “Patintero” boasts of a talented young cast led by Nafa Hilario Cruz (Meng), Isabel ‘Lenlen’ Frial (Nicay), William Buenavente (Shifty), and Claude Adrales (Z-Boy). Katya Santos and Suzette Ranillo complete the lead cast.

“Patintero: Ang Alamat Ni Meng Patalo” is in theaters nationwide, including Ali Mall, Gateway Mall, Glorietta 4, TriNoma, Power Plant Mall, Market Market, Robinsons Galleria and six SM cinemas.