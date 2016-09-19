GRP, NDF exchanging drafts on unified ceasefire

DAVAO CITY – A member of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) peace panel said they are exchanging drafts with the National Democratic Front (NDF) on the unified ceasefire for the second round of peace negotiatiosn on October 6 to 10, 2016 in Oslo, Norway.

Logo photo courtesy of AktibongBayan.org

Atty. Angela Librado-Trinidad told a press conference Monday that both panels have been studying the drafts submitted by each side, so that they could agree on a unified ceasefire agreement as they return for the peace talks next month.

“Both declared unilateral ceasefire, which is backed by documents. The GPH is following its own guidelines at this point. The unified document is critical that will bind both parties,” she said.

She said it is necessary that the GRP and NDF will agree on a unified ceasefire so that members of both panels can freely go around and conduct consultations with the stakeholders on the substantive agenda, especially the Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-economic Reforms.

(Antonio L. Colina IV)