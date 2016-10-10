GRP, NDF forge agreements

Oslo, Norway — The peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the communist rebel leadership advanced to heights never before reached in over 40 previous meetings in the last three decades, forging pivotal agreements on socio-economic reforms (SER), political and constitutional reforms (PCR), and end of hostilities-disposition of forces (EOH-DOF) ahead of the formal closing of the discussions here, Sunday.

Emerging from marathon sessions, the two panels’ Reciprocal Working Committee (RWC) and Reciprocal Working Groups (RWGs) completed the common frameworks and outlines for the three substantive issues that will form the backbone of a peace deal that both sides have envisioned to reach by the end of President Duterte’s first year in office.

These committee and group reports were to be submitted to the GRP and NDF panels early Sunday for review. Their approval and the issuance of a subsequent joint statement from the two panels were expected later in the day.

“The efforts extended by the RWC and RWGs were commendable. Exhibiting a great amount of patience, they literally worked around the clock and refused to be stymied by minor differences of opinions,” said Labor Secretary and GRP Peace Panel Chair Silvestre Bello III.

The status joint and permanent ceasefire agreement that had been widely expected to be reached before this second round of the talks was still being discussed as of press time.

But sources from both sides have said that the truce will most likely be announced on October 27.

With these latest developments, Bello said the talks “were right on schedule to reach a final peace agreement after one year so we can devote five more years of (Duterte’s) term in implementing the reforms agreed upon by both parties.”

“We need not wait for the conclusion of a final peace agreement before Filipinos enjoy the fruits of these negotiations,” Bello added.

And based on these frameworks and outlines, the talks will move on to the meat of the final peace accord when the two panels meet anew sometime in late February or March either in Spain or Greece.

GRP Peace Panel member Angela Librado-Trinidad also gave the NDF an assurance that the fate of 434 political prisoners has already been endorsed to Duterte by virtue of a draft amnesty proclamation.

According to her, the draft amnesty proclamation had already been received by the office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea last September 15.

The list included members of the NDF, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and New People’s Army (NPA).

Librado-Trinidad added that, aside from the draft amnesty declaration, the government was also reconstituting the Presidential Committee on Bail, Recognizance and Pardon (PCBREP) which would be tasked to facilitate the immediate release of political prisoners who were sick, elderly, women, and who have been incarcerated for far too long.

And of these NDF comrades, 81 were listed as priority subjects for immediate release on humanitarian grounds.

“The guidelines (for PCBREP) have already been signed by the Secretaries of the Justice, Defense, and Interior and Local Government, and are on their way to the office of the President for review and signing,” Librado-Trinidad pointed out.

As such, Bello said the release of the detained rebels would just be a matter of time.

“I see no reason why we cannot do it the way we are accelerating the peace process,” he underscored.

As expected, the sessions on the Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-Economic Reforms, or CASER, were the longest and most contentious here.

Described as the “heart and soul” of the peace agreement, the CASER covered agrarian reform, national industrialization and foreign policy.

The agreed outcomes were as follows:

* Rural equality and development to achieve food self-sufficiency;

* A sovereign, self-reliant and industrialized national economy;

* Protected and regulated environment, just compensation for affected populations, and sustainable development;

* Social, economic and cultural rights of the working people upheld and discrimination eliminated;

* Sustainable living incomes for all;

* Affordable, accessible and quality social services and utilities;

* Sovereign foreign economic policies, and trade relations supporting rural development and national industrialization; and

* Monetary and fiscal police regime for national development.

The government side for the CASER discussions was led by human rights lawyer Efren Moncupa as chair, and Hernani Braganza as supervising panel member, while the NDF was anchored by Peace Panel member Juliet de Lima-Sison.