GRP-NDF peace talks get showbiz flare

After Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista attended the first round of the peace negotiations between the Philippine Government (GRP) and National Democratic Front in Oslo, Norway last August as a consultant for the government panel, another show business figure, former Manila Vice Mayor Isko Moreno, will reportedly be joining the second round of talks in the Scandinavian country which starts Thursday.

Isko Moreno (Manila Bulletin file photo)

Moreno, who is Francisco Domagoso in real life, will reportedly be acting as one of the consultants of the National Democratic Front (NDF). The former child actor ran for senator in the May national elections but lost.

According to a source in the NDF, Moreno was tapped to act as a consultant because of his “unassailable concern for the urban poor from which he came.”

It was not yet clear whether or not Bautista, whose show business career as a comedian catapulted him to great heights in politics, would be returning to the talks.

But a source at the Royal Norwegian Embassy confirmed that Bautista and Moreno came to the embassy together last week to process their visas.

Bautista had attended the first round of talks in Oslo from August 23 to 27 where he acted as consulted for the GRP.

The main bulk of the GRP and NDF delegations left for Oslo, Norway Tuesday night.