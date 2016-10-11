GRP to fast-track release of 3 convicted NDFP consultants

By Antonio L. Colina IV

DAVAO CITY – The government peace panel (GRP) assured the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) it will fast-track the release of the three convicted NDFP consultants.

In a joint statement, the GRP panel has affirmed its commitment to work for the release of Eduardo Sarmiento, Leopoldo Caloza and Emeterio Antalan in “expeditious and acceptable modes” through presidential clemency.

MB FILE – Photo by Rocky Nazareno / Manila Bulletin

Judge Myra Bayot Quiambao of the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 203 sentenced Sarmiento to 40 years in jail on December 11, 2013 for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Caloza and Antalan were convicted of murder on September 17, 2015 by the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 266 for allegedly killing one Kathlyn Ramos, an alleged “deep penetrating agent” from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, after six years of trial.

Both GRP and NDFP panels reviewed the circumstances and status of NDFP consultants protected under the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG).

“The parties reviewed the Joint Oslo Statement dated June 15 and August 26, 2016 on the issue of the immediate release of detained prisoners listed by the NDFP, giving premium on those prisoners who will be released based on humanitarian grounds,” the joint statement said.

It added that they finalized the Revised Guidelines on the Presidential Committee on Bail, Recognizance and Pardon during the second round of talks on October 6 to 9 in Oslo, Norway.