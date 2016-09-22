‘Habagat’ brings rains to Palawan

Southwest monsoon affecting Palawan | DOST PAGASA Facebook page | mb.com.ph

MANILA – ‘Hangin Habagat’ will bring rains to Palawan Thursday, the state-run weather bureau Philippine, Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 5:00 a.m. weather bulletin, the agency said the area will have light to moderate winds blowing from the southwest to southeast.

PAGASA also said partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail over the whole country, bringing isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Other areas will have moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast to east over extreme northern Luzon.

Similarly, the area will have moderate to rough coastal waters.