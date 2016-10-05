 Harvest time | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Harvest time


October 5, 2016

Farmers’ tractors are loaded with newly harvested rice in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao. It’s harvest season in the plains of Central Mindanao. (Keith Bacongco/ Manila Bulletin)

