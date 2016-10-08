Hawaiian Airlines sued for weighing passengers

Hawaiian Airlines faces charges of discrimination after two passengers complained about its policy of weighing passengers before boarding the flight.

The complainants, businessmen Avamua Dave Haleck and Daniel King, said the airline weighed them at check-in before being allocated seats in their flight from Honolulu to Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa.

Haleck told Radio New Zealand the policy “borders on discrimination” as it only targets Samoans.

via Perez Hilton.com | mb.com.ph

Hawaiian defended the policy, saying it aims to manage weight distribution across the cabin.

It said a six-month study on the flight’s excessive fuel burn revealed passengers’ weight gains are a factor.

The airline has since amended the policy. “We will not be weighing passengers at any point during the check-in or boarding process,” said Tara Shimooka, Hawaiian Airlines representative, but added that it will still take charge of seat allocation.

The US Department of Transportation looks into the complaints.