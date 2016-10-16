Heavy rainfall warning in parts of Luzon due to Karen

Provinces in central and southern Luzon are warned of continued heavy rainfall Sunday, October 16 due to Typhoon Karen.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised heavy rainfall warning alerts in the following areas at 10:00 a.m. Sunday:

Orange (rainfall reaching 15–30mm/hr): Zambales, Bulacan and Tarlac

Yellow (rainfall reaching 7.5–15mm/hr): Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas and Laguna

The warnings are expected to last until 1:00 p.m.

Residents in areas with heavy rainfall are warned of possible floods.

PAGASA also reports light to moderate rains with occasional heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, Rizal and Quezon, and may persist for three hours.

Typhoon Karen has exited the Luzon landmass and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Monday morning, October 17.