Heavy traffic expected: Drainage installation on Elliptical Circle set for next week

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will install concrete drainage pipes along five inner lanes of the Elliptical Road in Quezon City on September 20, Tuesday.



DPWH-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) Director Melvin B. Navarro announced that the cutting of concrete pavement at the inner lanes one and two and half lane three of the Elliptical Road, fronting the Department of Agrarian Reform Office, will start at 10 p.m. on September 20 and will end 5 a.m. on September 21. The cutting works at the remaining concrete pavement of half lane three and lanes four and five, on the other hand, will start at 10 p.m. of September 21 and end 5 a.m. of September 22.

In addition, breaking, excavation, sand bedding, laying of reinforced concrete pipe culvert, collaring, backfilling, compaction, and installation of metal sheet plate will be done on September 22 involving lanes one, two, and half lane three. The processes will continue and will be done on the half lane three and lanes four and five at 10 p.m. of September 23 and end at 5 a.m. of September 24.

Navarro assured that necessary barricades and signages will be installed including the deployment of flagmen to help manage vehicular traffic. (Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce)