Helen exits PAR
Typhoon Helen has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is forecast to move West Northwest at 19 kph, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.
As of 2:00 AM, Wednesday, Helen was located outside PAR, 515 km North Northwest of Basco, Batanes (24.5°N, 119.6°E).
Areas within the 800 km diameter of the typhoon are still expected to experience moderate to heavy rains.
The Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal on Batanes Group of Islands has also been lifted by the weather bureau.