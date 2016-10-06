Hello Kitty is coming to town

This year’s Yuletide celebration becomes extra special for kids as one of the world’s well-loved characters, Hello Kitty, comes to Manila. She’ll be spending the holidays in the Philippines and shall be inviting kids, families and fans of all ages to watch their show entitled Hello Kitty Live – Fashion & Friends.

Made possible by Royale Chimes Concerts and Events Inc. and Zen Tiger Live, Hello Kitty – Fashion & Friends will have a two-week run (total of 16 shows) at the Meralco Theater from December 20 to January 1, 2017. For the first time, everyone will be given the chance to physically enter the world of Hello Kitty as the interactive show take to the stage the adventures and the latest development in the continuing evolution of her persona.

Hello Kitty — Fashion & Friends

Set in modern-day London, Hello Kitty is a young girl who is full of dreams and ambition for her future. But before she can get there, she is faced with a challenge ahead. Luckily, Hello Kitty is not alone and with the help of her twin sister Mimmy, bestfriend My Melody, and boyfriend Dear Daniel, she will take on this amazing opportunity that can change her life forever! Also featured in the story are troublemaker Bad Badtz-Maru and the easy going Pom Pom Purin.

The story portrays values on friendship, respect, kindness, hard work, talent and a passion for creativity. Mom and Dad will definitely find this show as something that could educate their children aside from making them happy during the Christmas season.

Making Hello Kitty Live more exciting are the fantastic fashion and costumes designed by Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand Tokidoki. Adding fun to the show is the lively and pop soundtrack which includes songs from Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Flo Rida, Echosmith and Bruno Mars, among others.

The creative team of Hello Kitty Live – Fashion & Friends is comprised of Adam Stafford, Director and actor of dozens of shows and West End musicals such as the Life of Galileo, Richard Lewis, creative director of a long list of successful productions including Peppa Pig Live and Lazy Town Live; Del Mak, choreographer of TV show Got to Dance and Lorenzo Ceccoti one of the most acclaimed upcoming visual artists on the digital scene, director of The Dark Side of The Sun and creator of the visual novel Golem. Together they have created a fun-packed show, a whole new experience where the characters on stage and the animations on a mega HD screen interact with the public as the story unfolds.

During its Manila run, the audience will also get a chance to have their photos taken with the cast after the show upon availing of the ‘meet and greet’ pass on a first come, first serve basis. For Citibank debit and credit cardholders, you can get first access to tickets with a 15% discount from September 15 to October 15. After the pre-sale of Citibank, tickets will be available to the general public at all Ticketworld outlets (891-9999 or log on at www.ticketworld.com.ph).

Hello Kitty Live – Fashion & Friends is supported by Marco Polo Hotel, Ortigas (official residence of Hello Kitty and friends) and Warner Music Philippines. For more info, call (0906) 418-0786 or (0918) 497-2121.

