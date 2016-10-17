Helterbrand dismisses praise about his game

Jayjay Helterbrand, the second oldest player in the PBA, said there’s nothing special about his vintage performance in the last two games of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals,

His heroics have helped Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to move within one game of capturing its first title since 2008.

Jay Jay Helterbrand

Helterbrand scored 11 points on 4-of-4 from the field as Ginebra came back from a 16-point deficit to win Game 4, 88-86. He then hit two triples for six points in Sunday’s 92-81 victory for a 3-2 series lead.

The 40-year-old guard, at the twilight of a 16-year career and who is three years younger than Asi Taulava (the league’s oldest), said the confidence given to him by Ginebra coach Tim Cone gave him renewed vigor.

“I’ve been doing the same things I’ve been doing for 16 years,” said Helterbrand, who averages 7.5 points in the last two games for Ginebra. “There’s nothing new in what I do.”

“The major difference is the confidence coach Tim gives me. “When he uses me, when I’m used, I just go out there and do the best I can. I just want to give praise to God, I give all glory to him,” added Helterbrand.

Before Game 4, Helterbrand, who won the PBA Most Valuable Player in 2009 and a key member of four Ginebra championships in the 2000s, first played in the series during Game 2.

Helterbrand said that it’s going to be tough closing out the Bolts, saying: “It’s going to be hard, it’s always hard to close out a series, let alone a finals series. So guys will have to reach down inside.”

Asked if he would reconsider an earlier plan to retire at season’s end if Ginebra wins the title, Helterbrand said he’s not thinking about that as his focus is to help the Kings win the championship.