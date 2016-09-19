High alert for typhoon ‘Malakas’ continues

The worst of the weather remained offshore as eye of the storm passed around 130km to the east of Taipei [AFP] | Aljazeera.com | mb.com.ph

BEIJING — Weather forecasters issued an orange alert for waves and a yellow alert for storms on Sunday as typhoon “Malakas” moved along the east coast of the Chinese mainland.

Typhoon “Malakas” was at sea off southeastern coast of Zhejiang Province at 8 a.m. Sunday, said China’s National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center.

From Sunday to Monday, the typhoon is expected to bring up to nine-meter waves in the East China Sea. Waves up to four meters are expected near the Diaoyu Islands, in the Huanghai Sea, Taiwan Strait, and off the coast of Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Fujian.

Storm surges of up to 100 centimeters are expected in coastal areas in parts of Jiangsu and Fujian provinces.

The center issued an orange alert for waves and storms on Saturday.

In China’s four-tier severe weather warning system, red is the most serious alert, followed by orange, yellow and blue.