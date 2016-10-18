HK columnist sings praises for Duterte

A Hong Kong columnist has praised President Rodrigo Duterte for making the world turn their heads on the Philippines even though he “has courted all manner of controversy.”

In a column titled “All of a sudden, Filipinos matter”at the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s respected English broadsheet, Alex Lo wrote that despite Duterte’s ruthlessness, “he is getting things done, such as getting China to pay for infrastructure developments in his country, including building drug rehab facilities.”



Duterte arrived in Brunei for a three-day official visit and will hold talks with Sultan Bolkiah on bilateral and international issues. / AFP PHOTO / Brunei Informations Department / STR | mb.com.phduterte This handout photo released on October 17, 2016 by the Brunei Informations Department shows Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (R) and Philippiness President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd L) walking together during Duterte’s official welcoming ceremony at the Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei.Duterte arrived in Brunei for a three-day official visit and will hold talks with Sultan Bolkiah on bilateral and international issues. / AFP PHOTO / Brunei Informations Department / STR | mb.com.phduterte

Lo also said Duterte “redefined [the Philippines’] pivotal role in the rivalry between China and the US in the region.”

The columnist also pointed out how Duterte has made an impact especially in Hong Kong, where Filipinos have been largely looked down, recalling the description of the Philippines as “nation of servants” by Hong Kong commentator Chip Tsao.

He said the Duterte administration forced into the contracts of Filipino helpers a provision that bans them from cleaning exterior windows, saying that while such preventable deaths have been happening in years, Duterte’s predecessor failed to act upon.

Lo added that Manila also lobbied to Beijing to grant legal status to about 200,000 Filipinos working illegally in the mainland.

With China “rolling out the red carpet for Duterte,” Lo urged Hong Kongers to “see which way the wind is blowing” in how Filipinos in Hong Kong are treated.