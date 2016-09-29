Holcim PH cited for long-standing initiatives on integrity, signs anti-corruption pledge

Leading construction solution provider Holcim Philippines, Inc. has joined the Integrity Initiative, further cementing its commitment and corporate policy to uphold ethics as a must-do in business.

Holcim Philippines joined the Integrity Initiative on August 30, and pledged to continue promoting good governance and strict integrity standards in all its businesses. The pledge is consistent with Holcim Philippines’ policies that state that integrity is a key to sustainable success as it creates trust among stakeholders, enhances its reputation, lowers the cost of doing business and bolsters shareholder value.



(Manila Bulletin) HOLCIM PHILIPPINES JOINS INTEGRITY INITIATIVE. (Left) Integrity Initiative Executive Director Jose Solomon Cortez and Holcim Philippines President and Country CEO Eduardo Sahagun during the company’s signing of the pledge to uphold ethical business practices and support the national campaigns against corruption.(Manila Bulletin)

Holcim Philippines President and Country CEO Eduardo A. Sahagun and Integrity Initiative Executive Director Jose Solomon B. Cortez signed the Integrity Pledge for their respective organizations.

In June, a study by the ASEAN CSR Network and the National University of Singapore Business School’s Center of Governance showed that Holcim Philippines is among just 10 publicly listed Philippine companies and the lone representative from the cement manufacturing industry that has anti-corruption and anti-bribery policies.

“Signing the pledge is an affirmation of our own integrity policies. Integrity is embedded in how we conduct our business. We make sure we deal with our stakeholders following these ideals, from the way we look after our obligations to the government, develop our relationship with customers, take care of employees, and support the communities that host our plants,” Sahagun said.

Cortez, for his part, said the Philippines has a “high risk” economy which is why “the ultimate goal of the Integrity Initiative is to get ethical companies to band together and say to the public that we’re forming a community committed to promote ethical business standards.”

Launched in 2011, the Integrity Initiative creates a culture where private and public sectors commit to ethical business practices, good corporate governance, and work together to achieve a level business playing field.