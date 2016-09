Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks open lower

Hong Kong stocks eased in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as traders move cautiously ahead of key policy meetings at the Federal Reserve and Japanese central bank.

A woman uses a mobile phone in front of the electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 6, 2016. Asian stock markets slumped on Wednesday led by a 3-percent fall in Tokyo stocks while the British pound hit a new 31-year low. Investors worried about the effect of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union on the U.K. real estate market following the Bank of England governor’s remarks. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi) mb.com.ph

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 56.44 points, to 23,494.01.

In Shanghai the benchmark composite index fell 0.12 percent, or 3.57 points, to 3,027.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was flat, edging down 0.99 points to 2,000.30.