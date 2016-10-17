Hontiveros: Condom inclusion in anti-Zika kits not RH measure

The inclusion of condoms in kits distributed against Zika virus does not equate to the implementation of the Reproductive Health (RH) law, Senator Risa Hontiveros stressed.

“The condoms are for Zika prevention and not about RH,” Senator Hontiveros told the Manila Bulletin while in Iloilo City last October 15.

Hontiveros was criticized by a Roman Catholic priest in Bacolod City for including condoms in anti-Zika kits distributed there last month.

Fr. Felix Pasquin earlier said the condom distribution was meant to implement RH and not necessarily to fight Zika.

But Hontiveros reiterated that the World Health Organization (WHO) and Department of Health (DOH) said Zika, a mosquito-borne disease, can also be transmitted sexually.

Hontiveros also noted that even Pope Francis issued a statement saying the use of birth control for couples is acceptable to fight Zika and microchepaly.

Health authorities believe that pregnant women infected with Zika will most likely give birth to children with small heads.

Hontiveros also distributed anti-Zika kits in Iloilo City, where nine of the 17 recorded cases in the country this year are found.

The DOH earlier said the Zika strain that causes microcephaly is not found in the Philippines.