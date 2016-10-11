Hontiveros: Put debt servicing budget to PhilHealth

Senator Risa Hontiveros urged the government to suspend interest payments for “illegitimate debts” in the proposed P3.35-trillion budget for 2017 and reallocate the funds to PhilHealth.

At the Senate finance committee hearing on the Department of Health’s proposed P92.9-billion budget, Hontiveros said these funds should be rationalized to important health services, particularly to PhilHealth, to achieve universal healthcare coverage and harm reduction programs to address the country’s drug problem.

Hontiveros, chair of the Senate committee on health and demography, said that while there is an ongoing debate regarding the country’s foreign aid, receiving foreign loans or aid are not bad and can be used as a tool for development or a symbol of solidarity between nation-states.

“I am, however, opposed to aid or loans with neoliberal economic prescriptions and other grossly unfair and unconscionable terms, as well as debts that were not used for the benefit of the people,” Hontiveros said.

“These loans take a large part of the people’s money, which could have been allotted instead to important social services like health,” the senator stressed.

Citing the study of the Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC), Hontiveros lamented there are at least 13 debt contracts in the government budget with interest payments amounting to P 739.54 million. Excluded in the amount is the debts’ principal amortization worth P 5.39 billion.

The said debts are: Sixth Road (Tullahan) Project, Power Sector Development Program, Pampanga Development Flood Control, Bohol Irrigation Phase II, Angat Water Supply Optimization, Philippine Rural Development Project, Agrarian Reform Communities Project, Agrarian Reform Communities Project 2, Third Elementary Education Project, Small Water Impounding Management, Help for Catubig Agricultural Advancement, Global Maritime Safety and the Emergency Network Project.

FDC earlier branded the debts as “fraudulent.”