House begins Con-Ass, Con-Con deliberations

The House Committee on Constitutional Amendments is set to begin today its deliberations on proposals calling for a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) and Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) as a mode of amending the 1987 Constitution to pave the way for a federal system of government.

Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado, panel chairman said they will initially tackle the more than 10 Cha-cha measures this afternoon.

“We will begin our initial hearing this Wednesday, the start of our full blast consideration of all pending Charter change proposals, beit Constituent Assembly or Constitutional Convention,” he said.

He said they will also seek inputs from known legal luminaries and consult various stakeholders to determine the best mode of amending the Constitution.

“The legal luminaries will be invited too in our futurehearings, whether they oppose or support Charter change,” Mercadosaid.

Since the House will go on a Halloween break starting Oct. 19, they will resume their Cha-cha hearings on Nov.15 to 16, and continue onNov. 22 to 23.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRayVillafuerte batted for a federal system of government to help reverse

uneven or inequitable growth and finally usher in genuinecountryside development.

“Federalism will shift to high gear this ambitious, yet, doable agendaof freeing 10 million Filipinos from poverty and transforming ourcountry into an upper middle income economy six years from now, andinto a high income one by 2040,” he said.

He noted that federalism alonecould ensure full autonomy for provinces and cities in charting theirrespective growth paths, which, in turn, would foster healthycompetition among local government units (LGUs) in wooinginvestments from both foreign and local business groups.

Former Speaker Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte urged the House panel to also give due attention to his resolution seeking to amend the antiquated economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“I hope my economic Cha-cha resolution would be given a chance, especially now that the President will visit potential investor countries, for sure the issue will be raised,” Belmonte, who also chairs the House special panel on the West Philippine Sea, said.

Belmonte’s economic Cha-cha resolution seeks to lift the 40 percent limit on foreign ownership of public utilities, land, andmedia.

“I will push for it. But at the moment the flavor of the month is federalism,” Belmonte said.