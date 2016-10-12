House bill expands list of those exempted from revealing sources

The House Committee on Public Information passed yesterday a bill seeking to amend the “Sotto Law” to include journalists from broadcast, news agencies and Internet publications in the list of those exempted from revealing the source of published news or information obtained in confidence.

Through the viva voce voting system, the panel, chaired by ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio approved House Bills 684 and 179, filed by Cebu Rep. Raul del Mar and AANGAT TAYO party-list Rep. Harlin Neil Abayon III.

Both bills seek to amend Republic Act 53, as amended, which states that a journalist can refuse to reveal the source of a confidential news report or information except when the court or Committee of Congress finds that the revelation is demanded by the security of the State.

“Oddly, however, the privilege applies only to the publisher, editor, columnist or duly accredited reporter of any newspaper, magazine or periodical of general circulation. The law is silent about journalists from broadcast stations, news or wire agencies, and internet newspapers, magazines and other publications,” Del Mar said.

“It is an omission that must be filled, an anomaly that must be corrected. The journalists envisioned by the Sotto Law cannot be confined to print practitioners,” he said.

He said the bill will not only strengthen confidence in the journalists from broadcast, news agencies and Internet publications, but will also recognize the important role that they, together with print practitioners, play in the building of community and nation.

During the voting, it was 1-SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta who opposed the passage of the bills.

“The bill will create a necessary evil. What if the journalist pretends that he is responsible and you would give him the blanket authority against anything, against any person, dead or living and hide under pretense that he cannot be asked to divulge his information,” he said.

“If all reporters are angels, I will surrender,” he added.

Marcoleta said he is opposing the “evils that will be propagated by the bill” if safeguards will not be put in place. “We need to protect human dignity here,” he pointed out.

Del Mar acknowledged that his colleague’s observations and questions “are in order,” even as he assured that his bill has necessary safeguards to ensure that there will be no abuses.

He explained that those who are only covered by the proposed Act are “duly accredited journalists of any legitimate print, broadcast, Internet or wire service organization, station or network, including the publisher, station owner and/or manager, bureau chief, editor, news editor, writer or reporter, correspondent, opinion columnist or commentator, cartoonist, photographer, or other practitioner involved in the gathering, writing, editing of, or commenting on the news for mass circulation or broadcast, cannot be compelled to reveal the source of any news item, news report or information appearing or being reported, disseminated or commented on in said media, which was relayed in confidence to such journalist or practitioner unless the court or the House of Representatives or the Senate or any of its committees finds that such revelation is demanded by the security of the State.”

The bill was passed on third and final reading in the House of Representatives during the 13th and 14th Congresses, but was not approved by the Senate, for lack of time upon congressional adjournment.