House calls in AMLC vs De Lima; senators say sex video not in order

The House of Representatives has issued a subpoena directing the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to present its officials and bank documents that would either support or reject testimonies linking Senator Leila de Lima and other personalities to the P1 billion New Bilibid Prison (NBP) drug trade.

As this developed, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez blamed De Lima for the reported attempt to execute convicted kidnaper Jaybee Sebastian, the alleged mastermind of the NBP drug trafficking operations, during a reported riot at the NBP last Monday.

“When Senator De Lima publicly declared that Sebastian was her informant in connection with the drug trafficking during her time as justice secretary, she also signed his death warrant,” Alvarez said.

He explained that it was easy to surmise that Sebastian’s cohorts will gang up on him as a result of De Lima’s claim.

Alvarez reportedly signed subpoenas directing AMLC officials to present documents and suspicious bank accounts that could be connected to the drug operatioins.

The AMLC has already submitted to the DOJ copies of the bank documents and other financial transactions that could provide government evidence that would bolster the filing of charges against those involved in the drug trafficking, it was gathered.

Alvarez also signed subpoenas directing Sebastian and four other persons whose names were mentioned by witnesses who linked De Lima to the drug trade at the national penitentiary.

“Among the documents that the House justice committee want to get are bank accounts of De Lima, Ronnie Dayan and their relatives and others close to them, who have a lot of explaining to do for maintaning huge bank deposits,” a source at the House justice committee said.

Sebastian and Dayan, together with former Bureau of Corrections director Franklin Bucayu, former Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission executive director Reginald Villasanta and former De Lima bodyguard, Junel Sanchez.

At least eight witnesses, including NBP convicts, have implicated the five summoned personalities in the prison drug operations that have allegedly raked billions of pesos when De Lima was justice secretary.

Alvarez said that unless Sebastian’s doctors advice against his presence on the October 5-7 hearings, the convict may be excused.

SENATE BEHIND LEILA

At the Senate, De Lima’s colleagues came to her defense and expressed their objection to the House of Representatives’ plan to present an alleged sex video of the senator during its congressional probe into the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the national penitentiary.

“That is highly inappropriate. In the first place, while that’s a fact-finding investigation, it might lead to filing of charges,” Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson told reporters in an interview.

“And if there is no probative value because nobody can authenticate the video, because you need to authenticate it first to ensure its evidentiary value, what’s the point of publicly releasing it?” Lacson said.

De Lima had earlier branded the pieces of evidence against her as “fake” and demanded President Duterte and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to stop harassing her.

Sen. Grace Poe, for her part, said House lawmakers would be violating Republic Act 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.

“It will serve no legal and practical purpose as the law makes such unlawful act of showing inadmissible in evidence in any judicial, quasi judicial, legislative or administrative hearing or investigation,” Poe said.

Sen. Cynthia Villar urged the congressmen to “proceed with decency and sympathy for women” in dealing with the matter.

De Lima’s party mates in the Liberal Party (LP), likewise, rejected the plan saying doing so would be “disrespectful and deplorable.”