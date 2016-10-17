House considering bounty for Dayan’s arrest

The House Committee on Justice is entertaining the possibility of offering a reward money for the arrest of Ronnie Dayan, the former bodyguard-driver of Senator Leila de Lima, both of which are implicated in the alleged drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison.

Umali

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, the panel chairman, said Dayan remains unaccounted for even after the House of Representatives cited him in contempt and ordered his arrest last October 10.

He said the House Sergeant-at-Arms and law enforcement agencies have been directed to locate Dayan.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) already declared a P100,000 bounty for information on Dayan’s whereabouts.

When asked if the House would follow suit, Umali said he would need to consult with Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

“I will raise the issue with him. I think it is a good idea,” Umali told reporters during the House majority’s weekly press conference.

Umali maintained that the Lower Chamber’s arrest warrant and contempt order against Dayan remain.

The committee went into executive session later on Monday for the draft report of its probe on the proliferation of drugs in Bilibid.