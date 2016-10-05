House delegation joining Oslo peace talks with NDF

The House of Representatives will send a six-man delegation take part in the second round of peace to negotiations between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front (NDF) on October 6-9 in Oslo, Norway.

Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said the House delegation, headed by Deputy Speaker Bai Sandra Sema will join the government’s peace negotiating panel, which is set to exchange drafts on the proposed bilateral ceasefire and craft an amnesty proclamation with the NDF.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa liderato ng Kamara na magpapadala ng isang delegasyon sa Oslo, Norway, para mayroong engagement na rin ang Kongreso sa kung ano man ang mapag-uusapan ng GPH-NDFP sa executive side (We thank the House leadership for sending a delegation in Oslo, Norway, to ensure Congress’ engagement in the GPH-NDFP peace process,),” Congressman Zarate said at a press conference. Zarate is one of five members of the House delegation to the Oslo peace talks.

He cited as crucial the October 6-9 talks, as the government and NDF set to discuss the socio-economic reforms.

“Napakalaki ng papel ng Kongreso dito. Yung mga kasama sa delegasyon ay magiging aktibo sa engagement sa peace process (Congress has big role in the peace process. Those who are part of the delegation will actively engage in the peace process),” Zarate said.

Aside from Zarate, the four-other members of the House delegation are Tawi-Tawi Rep.Ruby Sahali, chairwoman of the House Committee on Peace and Reconcilation; North Cotabato Rep. Jesus Nonato Sacdalan, Pangasinan Rep. Leopoldo Bataoil, and North Cotabato Rep. Nancy Catamco.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza had earlier expressed hope that they will be able “to agree on the more substantial issues of social and economic reforms.”

He said they are seeking a more permanent cessation of hostilities.

Chief government peace negotiator and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said they are ready to submit the draft amnesty proclamation that will only cover currently detained NDF members.

The Philippine government is seeking to forge a peace deal with the NDF by August next year.