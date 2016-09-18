House leaders ensure safeguards on grant of emergency powers

House leaders assured necessary safeguards will put in place to ensure that the emergency powers to be granted to President Rodrigo Duterte to address land and air traffic woes will not be abused and exploited.

Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu, and Quezon City Rep. Winston “Winnie” Castelo, chairman of the House Committee on Metro Manila Development, allayed fears that the proposed emergency powers for President Duterte will be exploited, saying that certain restrictions will be included before Congress passes the measure.

“Congress would not tolerate an agency or individual from exploiting these proposed emergency powers. Surely, the proposal would fast-track the implementation of key infrastructure projects that are critical to attracting foreign investments and help create quality and decent jobs for many Filipinos and stimulate economic activities,” Abu, one of the authors of the bill said.