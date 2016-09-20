House leaders OK with extended anti-drug campaign

House leaders backed on Monday President Rodrigo Duterte’s “request” to extend his illegal drug campaign for another six months.

17th Congress (Photo from MB Twitter) mb.com.ph

Surigao del Norte 2nd district Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, South Cotabato 2nd district Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez and Palawan 2nd district Rep. Frederick Abueg are all of the opinion that you shouldn’t stop a good thing.

“This drug war should not be time-bound. We should have a national policy saying that it is perpetual. It should continue even if it President Duterte is no longer in Malacañang,” Barbers, the Committee on Dangerous Drugs chairman, said in a press conference Monday at the House of Representatives (HOR).

“We all know that drugs don’t do our society any good. So the six-month suspension, I have no problem with it personally.

“In fact if we can give it an extension of six more years, that would be better. This battle isn’t easy. It won’t get done just like that,” Barbers said.

The lawmaker clarified that what he wants to extend for six years is not Duterte’s term, but the anti-drug war. “I’m talking about the campaign against drugs.”

On Sunday, Duterte, during a speech in Davao City, said he would need six more months to put an end to the country’s narcotics problem. Duterte said he didn’t realize the Philippines’ drug problem was that had.