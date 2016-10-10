House orders arrest of Ronnie Dayan

The House committee on justice has ordered the arrest of Ronnie Dayan, the driver-bodyguard of Senator Leila de Lima when she was justice secretary, to face the probe on the alleged drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The committee, continuing its probe Monday, October 10, cited Dayan in contempt for refusing to heed its summons.

Dayan is among the six persons placed on immigration lookout bulletin order of the Department of Justice.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has accused Dayan of collecting drug money from convicts in Bilibid involved in the drug trade to fund De Lima’s senatorial bid. De Lima has repeatedly denied the allegations.

During Monday’s House probe, convicted inmates Jaybee Sebastian, Peter Co and Vicente Sy, as well as former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos and witness Renante Diaz, were among those who faced the hearing and submitted their testimonies.