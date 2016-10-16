House panel to decide on charter change method

The proposal calling for a constituent assembly (con-ass) as a mode of amending the 1987 Constitution to pave the way for a federal system of government will be put to vote by the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments on Wednesday, October 19.

17th Congress (Photo from MB Twitter) mb.com.ph

Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado, the chairman of the panel, said his committee will proceed with the voting to determine the mode that will be used for charter change (cha-cha) before Congress goes on Halloween break this week.

He said after the voting, the technical working group (TWG) is expected to scrutinize at least 29 cha-cha bills and resolutions during recess and consult with their counterparts in the Senate on the proposals.

Mercado hopes that he will be able to keep his post on Wednesday to facilitate the voting on the motion.

As agreed by the House leadership, Mercado will be replaced as committee chairman by House majority leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas, who also chairs the House Commitee on Rules.

Under con-ass, all senators and representatives will sit together to draft and deliberate changes to the Constitution. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has expressed his support for con-ass.

Another method, the constitutional convention (con-con), calls for a national election of delegates who will take charge of amending the charter.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte will file a resolution to assert the application of the con-con method.

After the Halloween break, the cha-cha hearings will resume on November 15–16, and on November 22–23.