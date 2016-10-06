House resumes probe on NBP drugs trade sans Sebastian

The House Committee on Justice has resumed its hearing on the alleged proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) on Thursday, October 6.

Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said alleged drug lord Jaybee Sebastian, who is convicted for kidnapping, won’t testify in today’s hearing due to his injuries in the recent Bilibid ‘riot.’

“Hindi pa raw magaling iyong sugat niya [Jaybee],” Aguirre said.

The secretary also said Ronnie Dayan, former driver of Sen. Leila De Lima who was linked to the drugs trade, won’t be present as well.

“Wala tayong balita eh, hindi nagpapakita si Ronnie Dayan,” Aguirre said.

Among those set to testify are Jhunel Sanchez, Engelberto Durano, Nonilo Arile, Gerry Valeroso, Ferdinand Marcelino, Rafael Ragos, Joel Capones, German Agojo, Reynante Diaz, Vicente Sy, Clarence Dongael, Tomas Domina and Rommel Falcasantos.

Sy and Dongael were also injured in the recent stabbing at the NBP.

The alleged sex video of Sen. De Lima will not be shown before the committee.