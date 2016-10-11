House set to start renewed federalism push via cha-cha

The move to amend the 1987 Constitution to pave the way for federalism is expected to begin Wednesday, October 12 at House of Representatives.

The House Committee on Constitutional Amendments is set to deliberate on charter change (cha-cha) proposals—calling for either a constituent assembly or constitutional convention—to change the present unitary form of government to a federal one.

While there have been proposals for federalism in the past, it now sees a renewed push from President Rodrigo Duterte .

MB FILE – Workers clean the surroundings of the Plenary Hall in the House of Representatives in Quezon City. (Mark Balmores) / MB.COM.PH

Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado, the panel chairman, said the committee will start its “full-blast consideration of all pending Charter change proposals, be it constituent assembly or constitutional convention,” initially tackling more than 10 cha-cha measures.

Mercado added that known legal luminaries and various stakeholders will be consulted as to whether charter change is needed or not and what mode of amendment would be better.

In a constituent assembly, all members of the Senate and House of Representatives will convene to draft changes that must be approved by three-fourths of all legislators.

In a constitutional convention, the public will vote for delegates that will draft the amendments and must have the requisite two-thirds majority vote for approval.

A third method, called people’s initiative, involves direct public participation, with proposals pushed by at least 12 percent of all registered voters in the country and in every legislative district.

Finalizing the proposals out of these three methods requires a majority vote in a plebiscite.

Since the House will go on a Halloween break starting October 19, they will resume cha-cha hearings on November 15–16 and continue on November 22–23.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said the federal system of government “will shift to high gear his ambitious, yet doable, agenda of freeing 10 million Filipinos from poverty and transforming our country into an upper middle income economy six years from now, and into a high income one by 2040.”

He noted that federalism could grant provinces and cities full autonomy in charting their growth paths, fostering healthy competition among local government units (LGUs) in wooing local and foreign investments.

Former Speaker Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte urged the House panel to also consider his proposal to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution by lifting the 40-percent limit on foreign ownership of public utilities, land and media.

“I hope my economic cha-cha resolution would be given a chance, especially now that the President will visit potential investor countries, for sure the issue will be raised,” said Belmonte, who also chairs the House special panel on the West Philippine Sea. “I will push for it. But at the moment the flavor of the month is federalism.”