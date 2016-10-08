House to retain EVAT benefits for senior citizens, PWDs

The chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means has rejected the Department of Finance proposal to end the Expanded Value-Added Tax (EVAT) benefits granted to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Following the strong objection registered by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Minority Leader Danilo Suarez, and several other solons, Quirino Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua said the House will address the objectionable provisions of the DOF’s tax reform proposal.Cua said the House will not remove the EVAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs.

Alvarez and Suarez, together with Senior Deputy Minority Leader LitoAtienza (Buhayparty-list), Bernadette Herrera-Dy (BagongHenerasyonparty-list); Eugene de Vera (ABS party-list), and Alfredo Benitez (PDP-Laban, Negros Occidental), decried moves by the DOF to recall the grant of EVAT benefits

Suarez and Atienza batted for the stricter implementation of the Lateral Attrition Law as a good option open to the government in its bid to recoup an extimated P159 billion that will be lost once the proposal to lower personal income tax rates is enacted into law.

During the budget bill plenary debates, Suarez lamented the government’s inability to fully implement the reward and punishment scheme aimed at improving the revenue collection efficiency of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs.

Suarez, who was among the authors of the Lateral Attrition Law, noted that despite exceeding their target by at least P12 billion in 2012, officials and employees of Makati City received no cash reward as provided under the law.“What they got were mere amenities like a better office and maybe service vehicles,” Suarez lamented.

Suarez was referring to the Makati Revenue Region 8 then headed by now Asst. Commissioner Nestor Valeroso. It was gathered that Valeroso and many of his staff, including RDO Maridur Rosario, were later promoted.

Suarez said he was more concerned withthe fact that underperforming BIR and the BOC officials and employees have not been attrited for failing to meet collection targets as required by law.

“I review together with Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez the DOF proposal and we see the package as a well-crafted proposal. However, our comment is that we should include collection efficiency measures,” Cua stated in a recent interview.

“Our main thrust is to reflect efficiency measures in the bill because critics [of the measure] say it’s too focused on introducing new revenue measures without putting focus on tax administration efficiency measures,” he said.

Cua said Alvarez “has made it clear” that the VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWD’s will remain.

Last Monday, Speaker Alvarez said the House Committee on Ways and Means will counter the DOF tax reform package through the crafting of a new tax reform bill as he rejected the agency’s proposed offsetting measures.

Instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens, PWDs, and imposing excise taxes on petroleum, the Finance Department and its attached agencies should improve their tax collection efficiency, he said.

Under the DOF’s bill, workers earning not over P250,000 annually will be exempted from payment of income taxes. However, the DOF bill would adjust excise taxes imposed on petroleum products; and restructure the excise tax on automobiles except for buses, trucks, cargo vans, jeeps, jeepney substitutes, and special-purpose vehicles to make up for the estimated P159 billion government revenue lost.

The bill also seeks to repeal Section 4 of the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 as well as the Sections 32-A and 33-A of the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities. These sections, however, will remain with the position taken by Speaker Alvarez and several other solons.

BILL ON SENIOR CITIZEN ABUSE

In the Senate, Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara yesterday sought passage of a bill that would put an end to any form of abuse against senior citizens and strengthen institutional support for them.

“It is an honor to take care of the elderly. They bore their lives with dignity and endurance, and allowed us to be connected to our past. Malakingkarangalanparasaatinnaarugainangmganakatatandatuladngatingpagaalagasamgabata (It’s a great honor for us to care for the elderly the same way we care for our children),” Angara said.

Angara rallied for the passage of Senate bill No. 1012, the Anti-Senior Citizen Abuse Act of 2016, as the nation marks the last day of Elderly Filipino Week, an annual celebration held every first week of October emphasizing the significant role of senior citizens in nation-building.

Angara said physical abuse, resulting to serious physical injuries; sexual abuse, except rape; and, psychological abuse of a senior citizen would be punishable by prision mayor or six to 12 years imprisonment.

Those who would be found guilty of economic abuse against an elderly person would faces prisioncorreccional or six months to six years imprisonment. Neglect would be punished by arresto mayor or one month to 6 months imprisonment.