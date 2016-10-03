HP’s all-in-one printer fires like a gatling gun!

Having personal computers along with smartphones, laptops, and tablets, are all devices you can rely on while working at home or while-on-the-go. Then there’s apps such as Messenger, emails, and flashdrives – with all of this, it’s so easy to forget how important a printer is. A time will always come when you need to print important documents, a time where your boss would prefer you to submit a print out instead of simply emailing it to them.

Those things are bound to happen at some point and you will be glad to be ready.

So, let’s cut to the chase, what we have here is HP’s new Deskjet GT 5820. It’s a printer that is most reliable on spitting out those important documents like a gatling gun.

It also features up-to-date technologies, meaning you can use a flashdrive or pairing up through Wi-Fi Direct with your smartphones. You won’t need a laptop or a desktop. The touch panel’s responsiveness is sharp and impressive.

This is all part of the changing landscape of mobility and productivity and HP is aiming to be there for you. The HP DeskJet GT 5820 all-in-one printer, with its advanced mobile printing technology, can wirelessly and quickly print photographs, PDFs, webpages, email attachments, and Microsoft Office documents directly from a variety of mobile devices using the HP All-in-One Printer Remote mobile app, without even accessing a network.

With the free mobile app, you can also conveniently scan documents and images from the HP DeskJet GT 5820 all-in-one printer to your smartphone or tablet, and share via email, save to cloud-based storage, or store on your mobile device.

The easy mobile printer truly lets you reinvent the way you run your business, and at a cost-efficient way.

A high-capacity and user-friendly ink tank system enables the HP DeskJet GT 5820 printer to continuously and reliably print thousands of high-quality and full-color documents at an extremely low cost per page.

Refilling inks is getting easier and easier. The side of the Deskjet features a containers for black and the standard printing colors. You just need to flip it open and pour in the ink bottles.

A set of HP color ink bottles can produce more than 8,000 pages of visually-stunning print-outs while an HP black ink bottle can print up to 5,000 pages.

