HRAB winner

Culinary students crowned ‘Mr. and Miss Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio (HRAB)’ are (from left) 2nd Runner-up Ma.Nerissa Shawyer, of University of Baguio and Ariel Uniana,of Saint Loui’s University; 1st Runner-up Cristine Pacleb,of SLU and Eric Ponoc, of the University of the Cordilleras; Mr. and Miss HRAB 2016 Karen Marie Mabalo, of UB and John Ponce, of SLU; 3rd Runner-up Maria Cristina Ortega, of SLU and Hanz Anderson, of UC; 4th Runner-up Maria Camille Dalmacio, of UB and Jo Jeong, of UB at the Baguio Convention Center the other night. (Zaldy Comanda)