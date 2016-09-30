 Hugs of gratitude | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Hugs of gratitude


September 30, 2016
Primary school pupils at Justo Lukban Elementary School in Paco, Manila give their teacher a big, warm hug on the last day of the National Teachers’ Month yesterday. World Teachers’ Day will be celebrated Wednesday, October 5. (Ali Vicoy)

