Hundreds stranded due to landslide in Olongapo

Hundreds of commuters were stranded Friday due to landslide along Barangay Kalaklan, Ologapo City, at around 1:30 PM.



(Franco Regala) / mb.com.ph Landslide along in Barangay kalaklan Ologapo City(Franco Regala) / mb.com.ph



(Franco Regala) / mb.com.ph Landslide along in Barangay kalaklan Ologapo City(Franco Regala) / mb.com.ph

At least seventeen (17) barangays in Olongapo City were submerged in knee to waist deep of water.