Hurricane Paine forms in Pacific off Mexico’s coast

MIAMI — Hurricane Paine has formed in the Pacific off Mexico’s coast but it’s expected to weaken soon.

Paine’s maximum sustained winds early Monday are near 75 mph (121 kph). But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to begin weakening later in the day as it moves over cooler waters.

Paine is centered about 340 miles (547 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and is moving northwest near 15 mph (24 kph).

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Karl is expected to slowly strengthen. Karl’s maximum sustained winds Monday morning are near 40 mph (64 kph). Karl is centered about 930 miles (1,497 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands and is moving west near 15 mph (24 kph).