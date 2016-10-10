HyperX now shipping the best budget gaming headset

HyperX, a division of Kingston Technology, now have the solution for it, solidifying its commitment to creating quality gaming gear for everyone with the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset. Designed to make even the most casual gamer feel like a pro, the HyperX Cloud Stinger features HyperX signature memory foam and 50mm directional drivers to deliver a comfortable, high-quality sound experience at an affordable price.

HyperX Cloud Stinger weighs just 275 grams and is built with 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide hours of comfort for console and PC gaming. The lightweight headset includes 50mm directional drivers that are tilted to position sound directly into the ear, resulting in a broader and more accurate in-game sound. HyperX Cloud Stinger also offers a convenient set of features for gameplay, including a swivel to mute the microphone, an adjustable steel slider for long lasting durability, and volume controls on the headset.

“Building on the success of HyperX Cloud Gaming Headsets designed for gamers of all skill levels, including professional eSports athletes, our new Cloud Stinger brings our quality to all players, no matter their budget or expertise,” said Ann Bai, Sales Director, APAC Region, HyperX. “The Cloud Stinger rounds our line of Cloud Gaming Headsets to deliver consumers a broader range of premium in-game audio for gaming, music, entertainment, and more.”

“HyperX makes some truly great headsets, so when I tried out HyperX Cloud Stinger, I didn’t expect anything less,” said Gordon Hayward, professional NBA basketball player and avid gamer. “The sound quality is great. Whether traveling during the season, watching others battling it out online, or playing at home, HyperX Cloud Stinger is an all-star headset in its price class.”