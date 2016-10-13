Hyundai partners with top banks for “OMG Eon Deals!”

Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI) surprises customers with an early holiday promo. The Hyundai EON is now even more affordable with an amazingly low financing scheme. The “OMG (Oh My Greatest) EON Deals!” is made possible with HARI’s partnership with the country’s top banks. (from left) Numeriano R. Cortez, Jr., SVP Trade Operations & Development Cluster, HARI; Israel S. Cruz, Department Head Auto Loans Division, BPI Family Savings Bank; Dennis T. Fronda, VP Auto and Personal Loans, BPI Family Savings Bank; Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo, President and CEO, HARI; Ding T. Baira, First VP & Auto Loans Division Head, RCBC Savings Bank; Jojann T. Victor, VP & Auto Loans Division Head, Security Bank; Keya F. Eraña, AVP Auto Loans – DG South, EastWest Bank; Joy C. Legaspi, VP & Auto Loans Business Head, Consumer Lending Cluster – EastWest Bank; Gerry C. Magdales, Sr. AVP Auto Loans Sales Division, East West Bank; Francis Manuel Duran, Account Officer, Auto Loans Division, Security Bank; and Victor Jose S. Vela, AVP Sales Planning Department, HARI

Drive home a brand-new Eon this Christmas. The Hyundai Eon 0.8 GLX MT is all yours for only P27,000 ALL-IN DP. Or go for the Eon 0.8 GLX MT with NAVI for only P30,000 ALL-IN DP (20% DP @ 60 months) and begin your many exciting journeys this holiday season.

This deal is made possible with Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc.’s (HARI) exclusive partnership with five banking giants: BPI Family Savings Bank, EastWest Bank, RCBC Savings Bank, Security Bank, and Banco De Oro.

From October 16 to November 30, 2016, OMG Eon Deals provide you the wonderful opportunity to test drive the Eon of your choice at all Hyundai dealerships.