‘I gave P10 M to De Lima’

Sebastian tells House he delivered the money five times at P2 M each

New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Commando gang leader Jaybee Sebastian revealed yesterday that he gave Senator Leila de Lima P10 million in drug money when she was still Justice secretary.

He revealed this at the continuation of the House inquiry into the extent of drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, even as the Department of Justice (DOJ) disclosed that some P15 billion in drug money was deposited by drug lords in at least 10 accounts maintained in three different banks.

In a press conference yesterday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the DOJ is now requesting the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to provide it with the necessary documents on the supposed bank accounts, some of which are individual and corporate accounts.

“May 10 different accounts, may individual, corporate, iba-iba. Marami talagang huhukayin, marami talagang lead (There are 10 different accounts, individual, corporate, and other types of accounts. A lot needs to be unearthed and there are many leads),” Aguirre said when asked how many accounts are under the scrutiny of the DOJ.

“Itong mga corporate account na yan, syempre isa-isahin ko yan. Hindi ganun kadali (I’ll deal with these corporate accounts one at a time. It’s not that easy),” he said, adding the accounts are all “local” and involved three banks.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang aming pag-request sa AMLC kasi parami nang parami ang bank accounts na ibinibigay sa amin (Our request to AMLC continues as more and more accounts are being presented to us),” the DOJ secretary said.

But he was quick to clarify that not all the P15-billion drug money solely went to Senator Leila de Lima.

Aguirre had earlier said the DOJ was in possession of AMLC documents showing bank transactions amounting to P500 million to more than P1 billion that could purportedly link her to drug trade at the NBP in Muntinlupa City.

But De Lima had earlier denied owning millions in bank accounts.

P2 M each delivery

Interpellated by the members of the House Committee on Justice, Sebastian claimed he gave money to De Lima five times, with each delivery involving P2 million.

Out of the five deliveries, four were allegedly facilitated by De Lima’s former security aide Joenel Sanchez.

“Yung apat binigay ko kay Joenel, yung isa personal kong inabot sa kanya (I did four deliveries to Joenel, while I delivered once to De Lima herself),” Sebastian told the panel which since last month has been investigating the NBP drug trade.

Sebastian, a convicted kidnapper serving two life terms, has often been described as the overall drug king within the national penitentiary.

Other high-profile inmates in past Committee hearings alleged that he ordered fellow drug lords to collect money for the campaign war chest of Liberal Party (LP) De Lima, who is now a senator.

‘Protector’

Sebastian, 37, denied being the “top guy” in the NBP, saying that person is actually fellow drug lord Herbert “Ampang” Colanggo. He said it’s Colanggo who’s actually close with De Lima, and that the latter likes to flaunt it.

“She is more like a protector [of my drug activities],” Sebastian would later describe De Lima.

Sebastian, a college dropout, said the first of five deliveries to De Lima was received by Sanchez. That “transaction” took place December, 2014, just before Christmas.

On his transaction with De Lima, he said this occurred on January 8, 2015, the same day that NBP grenade-throwing incident.

“At that point I told her, I have money here. Shall I give it to Joenel? She said, ‘No, I’m not with Joenel. Just leave it there.’”

Sebastian said he left the money beside the sofa inside the office of then-Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director Franklin Bucayu.

Sebastian said he met De Lima inside the NBP “eight to 12 times.”