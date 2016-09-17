I intend to run the Senate based on rules – Pimentel

Putting his foot down, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III yesterday said he intends to run the 24-member Senate based on rules.

Pimentel issued the statement after two senators — Leila de Lima who chairs the Senate Justice and Human Rights committee and Antonio F. Trillanes IV – questioned his decision denying the De Lima committee’s recommendation to have its star witness, Edgar Matobato, secured by the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms.

Matobato claimed that the then Davao City Mayor now President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the killing of about 1,000 persons from 1988 to 2013.

“I’ve denied the request for protective custody of witness Edgar Matobato because there is no Senate rule to justify it,” Pimentel said.

“There’s even no showing that his (Matobato’s) life is or safety is threatened. Worse, the witness’ testimony is not even relevant to the resolution (of De Lima seeking a Senate inquiry on recent summary or extra-judicial killings) being investigated,” he added.

Pimentel explained that in her Senate Resolution No. 9, De Lima sought to investigate, in aid of legislation “recent” extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and summary executions from May 2016. Based on Matobato’s testimony, Pimentel noted that the alleged killings where he took part occurred from 1998 to 2013.

The view of some senators was that the alleged 1988-2013 EJKs could not be considered “recent” but the supposed pattern of the hearing by the committee was to stitch these EJKs during the mayorship of Duterte as part of the “recent” EJKs under the Duterte presidency.

Pimentel is president of PDP-Laban party who fielded the reluctant Duterte as its presidential standard bearer who eventually won the presidency by a landslide vote last May.

RULES VS PRACTICE

In a press statement, De Lima said she is perplexed, disturbed, and extremely disappointed with the Senate President’s refusal to grant protective custody to Matobato. “The grant of protective custody to witnesses may not be in the Rules, but this is a long-standing practice, probably in any legislative body in the world, because it is an ancillary and inherent power of the legislature to support its mandate of conducting inquiries in aid of legislation,” she said.

“The grant of protective custody, like the power to cite in contempt, is one of the ancillary powers inherent in the Senate Committees conducting legislative inquiries,” she added.

As a result, De Lima said she is now withdrawing her committee’s request and “instead, I will bring the issue to the Committee, with the end in view of asserting our inherent and ancillary power as a Senate Committee conducting an inquiry in aid of legislation to grant the witness protective custody of the Senate. The grant of protective custody, like the power to cite in contempt, is a Senate power, not a prerogative of the Senate President. It is my submission that the Committee on Justice and Human Rights as a standing committee of the Senate has the authority to grant protective custody to a witness testifying before it, on behalf of the Senate as a whole,” she stressed.

HEARTLESS

Trillanes called Pimentel’s decision “heartless and reeks of political maneuvering to cover for President Duterte,” in a text message to members of the Senate media. “Fortunately, there were good Samaritans in our midst who were willing to provide temporary sanctuary for Mr. Matobato,” he added.

Sen. Panfilo M.Lacson who fact checked Matobato’s testimony said Matobato definitely lied and his whole testimony suffers under the legal principle where a witness who testifies falsely about one matter is not credible to testify about any matter.

Lacson, who is co-chairman of the Senate justice committee chaired by De Lim said he felt bitter that he and other committee members except for Trillanes were not informed by De Lima that they were presenting Matabato as witness.

“Nabulaga kaming lahat. Siya lang ang nakakaalam. Mukhang silang lang dalawa ni Senator Trillanes ang nakakaalam na may mag-testify. Nabigla rin kami,’’ he said. (We committee members were not told of Matobato being summoned to testify. We were all surprised. Apparently only De Lima and Trillanes knew of the whole thing)

Lacson also revealed that Matobato also went to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in 2014 but was turned away because the CHR had no capacity to have him under its protective custody. Matobato was then taken to the Department of Justice (DOJ) when De Lima was Secretary and placed him under its Witness Protection Program (WPP).

DESPERATE

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre described Matobato’s testimony as “all lies and fabrication. It can only be the product of a fertile and a coached imagination.”

“How is it possible that he could just arrive at the Senate without him being invited or without knowing that there is a Senate inquiry. How can he (Matobato) not name who brought him to the Senate? Who is he (Matobato) protecting? It is just a simple question that he cannot answer. Something is not right. How can you believe him?” Aguirre asked.

Aguirre said he personally knows what happened to the case of Benjamin Laud since 2009 because he lawyered for Laud then.

“I was there when the Commission on Human Rights, then headed by Senator (Leila) De Lima, ordered the bodies of the alleged victims of extra-judicial killings to be exhumed at Laud’s firing range in Maa, Davao. The bodied did not prove anything. As a matter of fact, there were statements that they were bodies of people who were executed during the Japanese occupation,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre said De Lima had more than six years to file any case she deems worthy to file against Duterte. “why investigate only now?”

“Why only now when there will be a coming House of Representatives’ hearing on why drugs proliferated in the Bureau of Corrections? Who was heading the DOJ during that time? The Bureau of corrections was under the DOJ. This is futile attempt to divert the public’s attention against the parties who are responsible for drugs in the BuCor,” Aguirre added.

Aguirre said two of some 20 witnesses in the forthcoming House hearing will testify that De Lima allegedly received from them drug money worth P5 million each that they delivered to her personally.

He also warned Matobato of taking the brunt of his statements before the Senate, including his claim of killing 50 people by his own hands, should he not qualify in the Witness Protection Program of the DOJ.

Aguirre said: “Desperate times call for desperate measures and somebody is really desperate.”

On Matobato’s claim that the DDS of which he claimed to be a member executed an international terrorist by the name of Sali Makdum, AFP public affairs office chief Col. Edgard Arevalo said, “we have verified our records, I have just consulted with our personnel and office in charge of files like these and based on their records, there is no Sali Makdum oin their list of terrorists.”

Matobato said he and other members of the “Davao Death Squad” abducted Makdum in Samal Island and brought him to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force office where they hanged him to death and then chopped his body before burying it in a quarry. Lacson said on the date mentioned, the PAOCTF which he was the chief was already disbanded. (With reports from Camcer Ordonez Imam, Jeffrey G. Damicog, and PNA)