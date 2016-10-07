Iconic staples

Pieces reimagined for today’s generation of nonconformists

Juxtaposing elements for Calvin Klein’s latest collection

In Calvin Klein Platinum Women’s, 80s punk and 90s attitudes are fused in subversive soft pale colors, punctuated by crisp black and white. Jacquard fabrics are bold and graphic. Styling is layered, with skinny knits or plush cashmere sweaters worn under dresses and separates alike.

The Calvin Klein Platinum Accessories Fall 2016 collection for women is disruptive and experimental. The new series plays with the boundaries of duality. Minimalist shades are punctuated by a signature brush stroke print and amplified tones. The collision of elements continues in the silhouettes of supple leathers interposed by crisp contrasting edges and high-shine hardware.

Unafraid to eschew traditional femininity, the pieces are awash in punches of jewel greens and blues. The elegant top handles and folds of Italian leather totes are offset by exaggerated chain links that reinterpret sophistication.

Calvin Klein Platinum is located at SM Aura Premier