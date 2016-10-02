#IgmePH to bring rainy weather Sunday

MANILA — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said typhoon “Igme” will bring rains to the country Sunday.

As of 4:00 a.m., the typhoon’s center was located 1,130 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan (19.1ºN, 132.2ºE) with maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

PAGASA noted the typhoon will move northwest at 25 kph.

The state weather bureau further said the regions of Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga will experience light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and other parts of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and its coastal waters, meanwhile, will be moderate to rough due to moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast to northwest.

PAGASA also said slight to moderate seas will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao brought by light to moderate winds coming from the southwest to west.