Iloilo mourns, pays tribute to Miriam

Iloilo City— Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog declared September 29 a “Day of Mourning” for former Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, who died on that day after a long bout with cancer.

Mabilog and Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Sr. ordered for the flag flown at half-staff in honor of the woman dubbed as the “Iron Lady of Asia.”

The 71-year-old former senator and presidential candidate was born in Iloilo City on June 15, 1945.

Defensor said the feisty lawmaker gives pride not only to Ilonggos, but to all Filipinos.

“She is an irreparable loss to the country. There will only be one Miriam,” said Defensor, the former senator’s first cousin.

Defensor-Santiago was a stellar student when she studied at La Paz Elementary School and Iloilo National High School.

Before pursuing a law degree in Manila, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of the Philippines-Iloilo College (now UP Visayas) in Iloilo City in 1965.

“UP Visayas, its students, personnel, and alumni, mourn the loss of one of its most brilliant and acclaimed alumni,” the UPV Office of Alumni Relations said in a statement.

Mayor Jett Rojas of Ajuy town in northern Iloilo said that contrary to notions that Defensor-Santiago did not bring projects to Iloilo, she funded several projects, including the repair of the Ajuy public market and the construction of a public gym and farm-to-market roads.