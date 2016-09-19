Imee Marcos remains optimistic on hero’s burial for dad

LAOAG CITY — Amidst the pending petitions opposing the burial of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos (FEM) at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB), Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos remains optimstic that the hero’s burial for his father will push through.

On its second round of oral arguments, the Supreme Court extended its status quo ante order on the burial until Oct. 18 this year.

According to the eldest daughter of Marcos, her hopes of finally burying her father at the Libingan are strengthened by the Marcos loyalists expressing their support online and through calls.

Marcos supporters nationwide are also currently holding a one million signature campaign urging the hero’s burial for the late strongman.

She also cited the support given by Filipino millennials calling to end the issue.

In an earlier interview, the governor appealed for national unity through finally laying her father at LNMB in Taguig City.

“Ang aming pinagdarasal ay magkaroon na ng katapusan upang sa wakas ay magkaisa ang Pilipino tulad ng hangarin ng ating mahal na Preseidente Duterte.” (We are praying for this to end so that the Filipinos will come in unity, as what President Duterte desires.)

On the 99th birthday of late Pres. Marcos last Sept. 11 held in Batac City here, the governor urged her father’s critics to forgive whatever his sins were.

“Sana anuman ang kasalanan ng aking ama–sapagkat hindi naman niya kailanman sinabi na siya ay hindi tao lamang na nagkakamali at nagkakasala–mahanap na rin nila ang kapatawaran.” (I hope that whatever the sins of my father–because he never said that he’s not human who does not commit mistakes–they will find forgiveness.)

“Sa pagpapatawad sa aking ama, sana mapawi na rin ang galit nila at sila mismo ay mabigyan ng kapayapaan at katahimikan,” she further said. (In forgiving my father, I hope that their anger will be appeased so they can have peace.)

Responding to Marcos statement, Martial law victims reiterated the eldest Marcos daughter failed to recognize the rights of the victims of Martial Law to ask for justice and reparations.

They insisted that the late dictator is not worthy of emulation and not a source of inspiration and is thus not entitled to a hero’s burial.